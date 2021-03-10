Advanced Wound Care Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2027

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.

Advanced Wound Care Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Advanced Wound Care market outlook over the forecast duration (2020-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market

Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 20.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, advancing technology in advanced wound care products, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.

The global Advanced Wound Care market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Advanced Wound Care market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, B. Braun, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast, Integra LifeSciences, 3M, Cardinal Health, and Lohmann & Rauscher, among others.

Segmental Analysis

The global Advanced Wound Care market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Advanced Wound Care sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moist Wound Dressings Foam Hydrocolloid Film Alginate Hydrogel Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices Pressure Relief Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electrical Stimulation Devices Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care Artificial Skin and Substitutes Autografts

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Wounds Ulcers Burns Traumatic Wounds Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Home Care Settings Hospitals and Clinics Others



Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Advanced Wound Care market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Advanced Wound Care in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Advanced Wound Care in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Advanced Wound Care?

The market for moist wound therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Factors that drive this segment’s growth include the increasing incidence of diabetes-associated ulcers and increased demand for innovative and advanced wound dressings to treat such wounds.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Advanced Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid growth in the geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Increased incidence of diabetes

4.2.2.3. Rising innovation in advanced wound care products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Moist Wound Dressings

5.1.1.1. Foam

5.1.1.2. Hydrocolloid

5.1.1.3. Film

5.1.1.4. Alginate

5.1.1.5. Hydrogel

5.1.1.6. Collagen

5.1.2. Wound Therapy Devices

5.1.2.1. Pressure Relief Devices

5.1.2.2. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

5.1.2.3. Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

5.1.2.4. Electrical Stimulation Devices

5.1.2.5. Other Wound Therapy Devices

5.1.3. Active Wound Care

5.1.3.1. Artificial Skin and Substitutes

5.1.3.2. Autografts

Chapter 6. Advanced Wound Care Market By Wound Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Wound Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Surgical Wounds

6.1.2. Ulcers

6.1.3. Burns

6.1.4. Traumatic Wounds

6.1.5. Others

Continue…!

