Air Duct Market 2020: Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global air duct market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Air Duct Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Galvanized Steel, Aluminum, Flexible, Fabric and Others), By Shape (Round, Half Round, Square/Rectangular, Triangular and Others), By Application (Public Facilities, Commercial Facilities, Industrial Facilities and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

View More Information: @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/07/13/2061148/0/en/Air-Duct-Market-to-Hit-USD-11-61-billion-by-2027-Increasing-Emphasis-on-Bringing-Down-Energy-Consumption-Levels-in-Commercial-Spaces-to-Fuel-the-Market-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other air duct market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Players Covered in this Market Report:

Advanced Mechanical Inc. (United States)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

FabricAir (Denmark)

Imperial Manufacturing Group (Canada)

CMS Group of Companies (United Arab Emirates)

Lindab (Sweden)

Aldes Group (France)

FläktGroup Holding GmbH (Germany)

KAD AIR CONDITIONING (BIN DASMAL GROUP) (United Arab Emirates)

THERMAFLEX (United States)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (ISOVER) (France)

As per the report findings, the market value stood at USD 8.28 billion in 2019. The report also contains the following:

Intelligent insights into the upcoming market trends and opportunities;

Detailed analysis of the key market drivers and restraints;

Microscopic study of all market segments; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market.

Market Driver

Growing Demand for High-Efficiency HVAC Systems to Boost the Market

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning consume enormous amounts of energy in urban spaces. According to the US Small Business Administration, HVAC systems account for 40% of the energy used in commercial buildings. The US Department of Energy further notes that residential energy consumption is responsible for twice as much greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as cars. As a result, there is growing clamor for the replacement of conventional duct systems, which are known to cause massive energy losses, especially in commercial buildings where air conditioning and heating are functioning throughout the day. Replacement or up-gradation of these systems will not only be environmentally attractive, but it will also be economically viable. For example, Energy Star-certified HVAC systems consume only half the energy that their conventional counterparts use and thus reduce utility bills by a substantial margin.

For More Information Get Sample PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/air-duct-market-103269

Regional Analysis for Air Duct Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Air Duct Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Air Duct Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Air Duct Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Zero Turn Mowers Market

Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market

Asia Pacific Chillers Market

HVAC Drive Market

Meteorological Equipment Market

Undercarriage Systems Market

EMEA Air Filters Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245