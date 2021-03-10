All news

Analgesics in Canada By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Analgesics in Canada By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

COVID-19 had a strong impact in the first quarter of the year due to stockpiling and demand for products to treat cold/flu and COVID-19 symptoms. Growth is also expected as the cold/flu season returns in October and consumers will be more concerned over health and wellness and in dealing with cold/flu symptoms due to worries over COVID-19. The pandemic increased supply as manufacturers ran at maximum capacity to meet demand and shifted capacity to ensure the supply of high demand products.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797370-analgesics-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tv-and-cloud-gaming-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-india-video-based-customer-identification-processvcip-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orthopedic-prosthetics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-air-conditioning-pipeline-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Analgesics in Canada
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for analgesics supported by stockpiling in response to COVID-19
Consumers shift towards e-commerce in response to COVID-19
Multinationals leverage extensive distribution and product ranges to lead sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ageing population supporting demand for analgesics
Strong growth potential within topical analgesics/anaesthetics
Interest in cannabis-based analgesics continues to rise
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Ethyl Ether Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2021-2030

atul

Ethyl Ether Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on Ethyl Ether Market’s primary and secondary drivers, market share, […]
All news

Global Moving and Storage Containers Market Statistics, Size & Forecast 2023 By Players – U-Pack, PODS, U-Box, Smartbox, U-Haul

anita_adroit

” The Global Moving and Storage Containers Market research gives valuable insights into the local and Global Market situation. Similarly, the Moving and Storage Containers industry report features a variety of user presentations and diagrams, including pie charts, graphs and maps, reflecting the proportion of different tactics adopted by service providers in the Global Moving […]
All news News

Dry Needling Market with Top Companies Strategies, Post Covid-19 Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026 – APS, iDryNeedle, Seirin, Tai Chi, DBC

apexresearch

Comprehensive Market Research Study 2021 on Global Dry Needling Market with Industry Statistics, Facts and Figures, Trends and Forecast by 2026. The Global Dry Needling Market report offers actionable data through the SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Analysis, Competitors Analysis, Products and Sales Analysis. It also includes the major market situations across the globe such as […]