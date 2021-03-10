Analgesics in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in France, the Medicines Agency stated that nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen) and Aspirin should be avoided for the treatment of fever, in patients with viral infections. The Minister of Health also made a statement to this effect on March 14, 2020, recommending that consumers take paracetamol in the case of fever. This is expected to see positive results for acetaminophen in 2020, with paediatric acetaminophen set to lead growth, while adul…

Euromonitor International's Analgesics in France report

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Acetaminophen benefits from the outbreak of COVID-19 as the Minster of Health recommends its use to fight off a fever

Nonsteroidal analgesics and anti-inflammatory medications move from over-the-counter, to behind-the-counter status

Sanofi benefits from the increasing interest in paracetamol as leading product Doliprane improves its share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Better performance across the forecast period, as acetaminophen continues to improve its growth

Codeine restrictions put a damper on growth for the forecast period, with anti-inflammatories and aspirin also becoming increasingly unpopular

Growth is challenged as several medications move from OTC to BTH, impacting brand awareness and value sales

