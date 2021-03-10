Animal Parasiticides Market Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis by 2018-2028

The ‘Animal Parasiticides market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

This report on the animal parasiticides market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in disease indication among livestock, technological advancement of application of parasiticides methodology, and adoption of companion animals is anticipated to boost the animal parasiticides market. Increase trading facilities of live hogs/pigs, demand for meat, and innovation through clinical research activities are key drivers that are expected to drive the global animal parasiticides market during the forecast period.

The animal parasiticides market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the country’s market with respect to the segments based on product, species, and country. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of country and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global animal parasiticides market.

Based on product, the animal parasiticides market has been segmented into ectoparasiticides (oral tablets, dips, spray, spot-on, and others), endoparasiticides (oral suspension, injectable, feed additives, and others), and endectocides. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on increased use of parasiticides products on different species. Demand for disease-free meat and increasing awareness for treating the cultivated cattle or livestock are . Different types of species utilize parasiticides to treat zoonotic diseases either in oral tablet form, feed additives, or injection methodology. In terms of product, ectoparasiticides plays a major role, followed by endoparasiticides. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on species, the market has been classified into food-producing animals (cattle, poultry, swine, and others), companion animal (dogs, felines, and others), and other livestock. Companion animals is a highly important species segment, which utilizes parasiticides in large amounts. Increasing adoption of dogs as pets in urbanized society is a major factor that is likely to propel the segment during the forecast period. According to an article published in MDPI, in 2018, Australia has a significantly high pet ownership rate, with an average of 38% households owning a dog, higher than that of the U.K, which stands at 24%. However, the dog ownership rate in the U.S. is 48%, which was estimated to be around 4.1 million dogs admitted in animal shelters in 2016. These figures indicate the rate of usage of parasiticides for companion animals (dogs) in 2016. The market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference from veterans for treating the animals with various disease indications. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2028, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year

In terms of region, the global animal parasiticides market has been segmented into five major regions, and the key countries in the respective regions are: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global animal parasiticides market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Bayer AG., Bimeda Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Merck & Co., Inc., Vetoquinol, and Zoetis Inc.

Global animal parasiticides market is segmented as given below:

Global Animal Parasiticides Market, by Product, 2016?2026

Ectoparasiticides Oral Tablets Dips Spray Spot-on Others

Endoparasiticides Oral Suspension Injectable Feed Additives Others

Endectocides

Global Animal Parasiticides Market, by Species, 2016?2026

Food-Producing Animals Cattle Poultry Swine Others

Companion Animal Dogs Felines Others

Other Livestock

Global Animal Parasiticides Market, by Region, 2016?2026

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



