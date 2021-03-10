Automotive Steel Tube Market Size,Forecast 2030 Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation, Opportunities with Top Applications

The global Automotive Steel Tube market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Automotive Steel Tube Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

By Company

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Pohang Iron & Steel

Baosteel

JFE Steel

ThyssenKrupp

AK Steel

ArcelorMittal

Salzgitter AG

Centravis

Sandvik Group

Outokompu

Fischer Group

Tubacex

CSM Tube

Segment by Type

Welded Steel Tube

Segment by Application

Exhaust System

Motor and Fuel System