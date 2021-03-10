Baked Goods in the United Kingdom By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

After experiencing slow retail volume growth or slight declines for most of the review period, baked goods has seen a spike in its growth rate in 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19. The lockdown in the first half of the year led to panic-buying of some products, whilst to some extent this was also seen in various areas at other times when lockdowns were reimposed. Bath packaged products and frozen baked goods saw higher sales as a result of this trend. In addition, in times of crisis consumers…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Baked Goods in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail volume growth cannot offset the significant foodservice volume decline

Consumers look to the familiar, and also recreate foodservice experiences at home

Brands struggle to fight the prices and expertise of private label

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Anticipated easing of restrictions set to lead to a resurgence of foodservice growth

Bread expected to face both threats and opportunities

Product variety in flat bread and pastries set to lead to above-average growth

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

