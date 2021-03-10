Biosolids Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Biosolids Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Key Market Trends:

Agricultural Land Application to Dominate the Market

– Biosolids can be used on agricultural land, forests, rangelands, or on disturbed land in need of reclamation.

– Biosolids are being increasingly used for agricultural processes. Population across the world is expected to give rise to the growing need for agriculture, which may impact the use of biosolids in the sector.

– Scientists and farmers are looking for new technologies to increase the productivity of crops, in order to meet the food demand arising out of disproportionate population growth. Additionally, there has been decrease in the total avaialble cropland area in countries like the United States over the last decade.

– Biosolids can be effectively used as fertilizer/soil conditioners for human crop production. These are usually incorporated into the soil with conventional farm equipment. They are also used as fertilizer for animal crop production.

– Big enterprises and big farmers are increasingly making their presence felt in cattle farming and meat products. They are augmenting the demand for animal crop production, which is providing impetus to the application of biosolids as fertilizers for animal crop production. This has led to increase in demand for biosolids in the agricultural land applications in the near future.

– They also help in the reduction of fertilizer costs and provide many micronutrients for crop growth. Increasing world population is expected to give rise to the growing need for agriculture, which may impact the use of biosolids in the sector.

– Hence, agricultural land application is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, North America dominated the market owing to the government and public support for environment-friendly technologies in countries like United States and Canada.

– The current options for managing wastewater biosolids in the country include both non-reuse options (like landfilling) and beneficial reuse technologies (such as landfilling with biogas recovery and energy recovery).

– Biosolids are generated during wastewater treatment processes, and are extensively used to suffice the US EPA 40 CFR Part 503 regulations.

– Majority of the biosolids that are currently generated in the country are expected to be EQ or PC biosolids, containing low levels of pollutants.

– About half of the biosolids production in the United States is being beneficially used to improve soils.

– In the United States, biosolids are either recycled or applied, as fertilizer to improve and maintain productive soils and stimulate plant growth.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned reasons North merica is expected to occupy the major market share during th forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275298

