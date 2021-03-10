Summary

Computers and Peripherals in Brazil

The COVID-19 pandemic had a direct impact on sales of computers and peripherals in 2020, especially due to the consolidation of home-schooling models, e-learning and hybrid models for adult education, and changes in the work environment. Although consumers prefer to purchase such products on significant dates such as Black Friday and Christmas, due to generous promotions and discounts available, many were forced to make purchases in the first semester, when the quarantine began. All categories w…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389860-computers-and-peripherals-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Computers and Peripherals in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-europe-electric-bus-charging-station-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-latin-america-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03-1317572

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mine-ventilation-equipment-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Computers and Peripherals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laboratory-informatics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Computers and Peripherals in Brazil

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers forced to change purchasing habits as COVID-19 hits

Supply chain issues lead to higher prices, compounding the economic situation

Leading players gain share, but smaller competitors also see increases

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 increases online activity, but economic factors are set to limit recovery

Smaller, less expensive brands may benefit in post-pandemic environment

E-commerce set to gain further traction over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Computers by Category: Busines Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Laptops by Form Factor 2018-2020

Table 10 Sales of Tablets by Operating System 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Computers and Peripherals: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Computers and Peripherals: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Computers and Peripherals by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Computers and Peripherals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Computers by Category: Business Volume 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Computers by Category: Busines Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Computers by Category: Business Value MSP Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Laptops by Form Factor 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Tablets by Operating System 2020-2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer electronics?

MARKET DATA

Table 24 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Consumer Elec …continued

Car rental in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105