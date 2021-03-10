Summary

Consumer Electronics in Brazil

The consumer electronics market in Brazil was adversely impacted by COVID-19, as consumers prioritised spending elsewhere, or delayed replacement purchases. This pandemic compounded the economic difficulties the country already faced following the economic crisis of 2015-2019, from which it was struggling to recover. As a result, the majority of categories dropped into negative growth, or saw even steeper declines than in 2019. However, a few categories benefited from the home seclusion trend, l…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389900-consumer-electronics-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Electronics in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-europe-electric-bus-charging-station-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-veterinary-anesthesia-injection-machines-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-passive-optical-network-pon-equipment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-printed-battery-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Consumer Electronics in Brazil

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer electronics?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER.…continued

Car rental in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105