Cryocooler Market – Latest Trends 2021: Global Industry Size and Challenges, Business Growth Insights, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The cryocooler is a device that provides active cooling of something down to cryogenic temperatures. As per the Cryogenic Society of America Inc., a cryogenic cooler or a cryocooler is designed to allow active cooling at temperatures of about -150 degrees Celsius or colder. They use the flow of gas inside closed tubes which absorb the temperature and radiate it outside. The device generally uses Helium, hydrogen or a mixture of gases of this purpose.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– In the healthcare sector, increasing demand for cryocoolers is attributed to its extensive utilization in proton therapy, MRI systems, cryosurgery, and liquefaction of oxygen in hospitals. Proton therapy is a kind of particle therapy that directs proton beams at cancer cells with precision. Many high-powered magnets used in proton therapy are superconducting magnets and needs to be cooled to liquid helium temperatures, using cryocoolers.

– Cancer is one of the deadly diseases claiming lives across the world. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people died from the disease. Many cancer treatment centers and hospitals are investing in, or consider investing in this life-saving technology. This, in turn, is expected to impact the market demand over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– North America is one among the leading regions when it comes to medical research, health care market innovations, and world-class care. The growing number of cancer cases is one of the significant factors expected to impact the market studied in the region. In Canada, an estimated 206,200 new cases of cancer and 80,800 deaths from cancer occurred in 2017, as per the Canadian Cancer Society. Thus, to cure this, proton therapy is being adopted in the region. Companies such as CDL Laboratories announced a USD 70 million investment to build a proton therapy cancer treatment centre in Montreal.

– Cryocoolers are also used for satellite monitoring and missile guidance in the military sector. The United States Navy’s aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford has been installed with cryocooler technology.

Detailed TOC of Cryocooler Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Maintaining Cryogenic Temperature for IR Sensors

4.3.2 Increasing Need for Cooling of High-Critical-Temperature (HTC) Superconducting Systems

4.3.3 Rising Demand for Utilization in Proton Therapy and MRI Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Input Power Consumption of Cryocoolers

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Pulse-Tube(PT)

5.1.2 Gifford-McMahon (GM)

5.1.3 Joule-Thomson(JT)

5.1.4 Brayton

5.1.5 Stirling

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Space

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Military & Defense

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

6.1.2 Sunpower Inc. (Ametek Inc.)

6.1.3 Ricor – Cryogenic & Vacuum System

6.1.4 Brooks Automation Inc.

6.1.5 Cryomech Inc.

6.1.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.1.7 Janis Research Company LLC

6.1.8 Advanced Research Systems Inc.

6.1.9 Superconductor Technologies Inc.

6.1.10 Honeywell International Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

