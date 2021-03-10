Dermatology Drug Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Dermatology Drug Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Dermatology Drug industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Dermatology Drug market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Dermatology Drug:

Dermatology Drug is used in the management and treatment of diseases related to skin. Acne, psoriasis, and dermatitis are some common skin diseases. Dermatology Drug Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

Galderma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis

Pfizer

Merz Pharma

Valeant

LEO Pharma

The classification of Dermatology Drug includes External Use, Oral and Injection, and the revenue proportion of External Use in 2015 is about 73.74%.

Dermatology Drug is widely used for Psoriasis, Skin Infections, Acne, Dermatitis and other skin diseases. Amongst these different types of skin diseases, Psoriasis was the largest revenue generating segment in 2015, and the revenue market share is about 48.04%.

This report focuses on the Dermatology Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

ExternalÂ Use

Oral

Injection Market Segment by Application:

Psoriasis

SkinÂ Infections

Acne

Dermatitis