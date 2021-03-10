Dietary Supplements in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The outbreak of COVID-19 encouraged French consumers to stock up on dietary supplements, with growth moving from 8% in 2019 to 9% in 2020. A focus was given to those products which promote the strengthening of the immune system, which led to a spike in sales during the first week of lockdown, from 16 March. Supplements which promoted energy, focused on immunity and respiratory comfort, all saw high sales figures, even though there is little or no evidence to suggest that the product could protec…
\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797971-dietary-supplements-in-france
Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-forensics-components-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-15
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microcatheter-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-26
Table of content
Dietary Supplements in France
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 increases sales, as consumers reach for dietary supplements to aid their immune system and boost their energy levels
Probiotics, and those supplements that aid relaxation and calm stress, have seen an increase in growth due to the impact of COVID-19
Merck Médication Familiale SAS boosts sales of Bion due to the outbreak of COVID-19, whereas Arkogélules from Laboratoires Arkopharma SA loses share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth across the forecast period will remain positive, driven by combination herbal/traditional dietary supplements
Probiotic supplements continue to drive positive growth, as gut health becomes increasingly important
A lack of regulations leads to consumers questioning effectiveness, challenging growth across the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/