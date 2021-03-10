Dietary Supplements in the US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, dietary supplements, particularly those orientated towards immunity, have been enjoying significant demand among consumers. The age-old preventive health measure of dietary supplement usage has emerged as a priority for consumers as a means to put themselves in a position to better fight the COVID-19 virus. Across herbal and non-herbal varieties, dietary supplements such as echinacea, elderberry, zinc, ashwagandha etc intended to boost the immune system…

\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797964-dietary-supplements-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company share

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ice-wine-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-15

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, busin

\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pediatric-ventilators-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-type-portable-transportable-ventilators-and-intensive-care-ventilators-by-end-user-hospitals-and-clinics-home-care-ambulatory-care-centers-emergency-medical-services-ems-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of content

Dietary Supplements in the US

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Immunity-orientated dietary supplements see a rapid surge in popularity

Dietary supplements supply chain disrupted

Many new products and entrants in dietary supplements

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustained interest in dietary supplements and nutrition

Functional formats gain popularity among consumers

Boost to sales for e-commerce and essential retailers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)