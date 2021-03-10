Dietary Supplements in the US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, dietary supplements, particularly those orientated towards immunity, have been enjoying significant demand among consumers. The age-old preventive health measure of dietary supplement usage has emerged as a priority for consumers as a means to put themselves in a position to better fight the COVID-19 virus. Across herbal and non-herbal varieties, dietary supplements such as echinacea, elderberry, zinc, ashwagandha etc intended to boost the immune system…
\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797964-dietary-supplements-in-the-us
Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company share
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ice-wine-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-15
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dietary Supplements market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, busin
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pediatric-ventilators-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-type-portable-transportable-ventilators-and-intensive-care-ventilators-by-end-user-hospitals-and-clinics-home-care-ambulatory-care-centers-emergency-medical-services-ems-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Table of content
Dietary Supplements in the US
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Immunity-orientated dietary supplements see a rapid surge in popularity
Dietary supplements supply chain disrupted
Many new products and entrants in dietary supplements
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sustained interest in dietary supplements and nutrition
Functional formats gain popularity among consumers
Boost to sales for e-commerce and essential retailers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/