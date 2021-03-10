Digestive Remedies in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The outbreak of COVID-19 in France led to the disruption of regular schedules and habits, with consumers required to stay at home as much as possible from March-May, working from home remotely. These disruptions, along with the outbreak of the virus itself, created an increase in stress and worry for consumers, with many worried about finances and the uncertain future.
\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797951-digestive-remedies-in-france
Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indige
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/autonomous-vehicles-and-adas-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-15
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-karting-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-outdoor-karting-and-indoor-karting-by-application-rental-and-racing-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26
Table of content
Digestive Remedies in France
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lifestyle changes due to home seclusion lead to an increase in sales of digestive remedies during Q1 and Q2 of 2020
Value growth aligns to 2019; however, motion sickness remedies see a decline in demand during Q1 and Q2, as the COVID-19 lockdown stifles sales
Johnson & Johnson leads the landscape with Imodium, as Sanofi offers the most popular product, Maalox
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Higher growth across the forecast period, as antacids continue to drive sales for digestive remedies
Findings published in 2020 are set to impact growth for certain diarrhoeal remedies over the forecast period
Natural remedies set to challenge growth across the forecasts period, as COVID-19 increases the interest in health and wellbeing
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/