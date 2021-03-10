Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2026

In 2029, the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Overview

This report by XploreMR analyzes and forecasts the data at the global and regional levels. The report provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The global digital transformation spending in logistics market report provides an in-depth and accurate analysis of market investment across solutions covered in the scope. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective about the digital transformation spending in logistics and expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (US$ Mn) across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various regions and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.

The digital transformation spending in logistics market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, where 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in market growth from 2018 to 2026. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective of the evolution of the global digital transformation spending in logistics market during the forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trends of the market. A market attractiveness analysis for every segment has also been included in the report to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the digital transformation spending in logistics market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players in the market.

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market: Scope of the Report

In terms of solutions, the report segments the market into hardware, software, and services. The hardware solutions segment has been classified into systems, devices, and IT equipment. Hardware solutions systems are categorized into conveyors, automated storage & retrieval system (ASRS), automatic sorters, automated guided vehicle (AGV), robotic picking system, automatic palletizer, and peripheral & supporting components. Devices have been divided into RFID readers, real-time location systems (RTLS), barcode scanners, barcode printers, barcode stickers, RFID tags, and global positioning system (GPS). IT equipment has been bifurcated into enterprise servers and client machines. The software solutions segment has been segmented as IoT platform, warehouse management & control systems, transport management systems, and enterprise solutions. Enterprise solutions have been classified into enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, project management system, customer relationship management, information management system, human capital management, order management system, and big data & analytics. Based on deployment, the market has been bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of services, the global digital transformation spending in logistics market has been categorized into consulting & training, implementation & integration, operation & maintenance, and managed services. Based on industry, the market has been bifurcated into 3PL and warehouse. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global digital transformation spending in logistics market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and key developments initiated by them in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the global digital transformation spending in logistics market expansion.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market and expansion trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, financial information, and SWOT analysis under the company profiles section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides analysis of bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. This study provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the global digital transformation spending in logistics market, explaining the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels of the value chain operating in the market.

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the global digital transformation spending in logistics market, across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital transformation spending in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report include 3GTMS, Inc., 4Flow AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., APL Logistics Ltd., Digistics, Digital Logistics Group Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software WMS, Logistic Solutions, Inc., Logitech Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corporation, PartnerTech, S2K Warehouse Management, S2K Warehouse Management, Samsung Electronics, SAP SE, Scanco Software LLC, Syntel, Inc., and Tech Mahindra Limited.

The Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Hardware Solutions

Systems

Devices

IT Equipment

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Systems

Conveyors

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS)

Automatic sorters

Automated guided vehicle (AGV)

Robotic picking system

Automatic palletizer

Peripheral & supporting components BFSI

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Devices

RFID Readers

Real-time location system (RTLS)

Barcode Scanners

Barcode Printers

Barcode Stickers

RFID Tags,

Global positioning system (GPS)

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by IT Equipment

Enterprise Servers

Client Machines

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Software Solutions

IoT platform

Warehouse Management and Control System

Transport Management System

Enterprise solutions

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Enterprises Solutions

Supply Chain Management

Project Management System

Customer Relationship Management

Information Management System

Human Capital Management

Order Management System

Big Data and Analytics

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Deployment

Cloud Based

On Premise

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Services

Consulting & Training

Implementation & Integration

Operation & Maintenance

Managed Services

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Industry

3PL

Warehouse

Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market? Which market players currently dominate the global Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market? What is the consumption trend of the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics in region?

The Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market.

Scrutinized data of the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics Market Report

The global Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Digital Transformation Spending In Logistics market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.