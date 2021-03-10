All news

Disposable Paper Cup Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Disposable Paper Cup

 “Disposable Paper Cup Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Disposable Paper Cup industry. The Disposable Paper Cup market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Disposable Paper Cup:

  • Disposable paper cups are cups made out of paper and often lined with plastic or wax to prevent liquid from leaking out or soaking through paper. They can be made by recycled paper. They are the least expensive cups and are widely used around the world. Paper can be recyclable; however, paper cups must be coated with a polyethylene plastic (most common used coating) to prevent damage to the cups from hot beverages.

    Disposable Paper Cup Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Huhtamaki
  • Dart Container
  • Reynolds
  • Graphic Packaging
  • Koch Industries
  • Letica
  • Seda Group
  • Lollicup
  • Eco-Products
  • SCHISLERÂ 
  • Groupo Phoenix
  • Benders
  • AR Packaging
  • Duni
  • Miaojie
  • Stanpac
  • MedacÂ 
  • FAR EAST CUP
  • JIALE PLASTIC
  • Guangzhou Kangbao
  • Konie
  • Jiun Yo
  • YesPac
  • Huixin
  • Kap Cones

    Scope of Report:

  • Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.
  • The worldwide market for Disposable Paper Cup is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 4800 million USD in 2024, from 4470 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Disposable Paper Cup in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Air Pocket Insulated
  • Poly-Coated Paper
  • Post-Consumer Fiber
  • Wax-Coated Paper
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Tea and Coffee
  • Chilled Food and Beverages
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Disposable Paper Cup product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Disposable Paper Cup, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Disposable Paper Cup in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Disposable Paper Cup competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Disposable Paper Cup breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Disposable Paper Cup market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Disposable Paper Cup sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Disposable Paper Cup Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Disposable Paper Cup Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

