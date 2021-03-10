Eye Care in Morocco Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers have turned to stockpiling of essential products. This is expected to result in a surge in demand and a strong increase in growth for eye care in 2020. In doing so, consumers were taking precautions due to fears of future stock shortages and buying much more than they would usually require.

Get a free sample report.: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593705-eye-care-in-morocco

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-internal-nasal-dilators-market-2021-industry-trends-share-opportunities-research-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-28

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-financial-planning-software-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-europe-smart-homes-technology-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03

Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-circuit-protection-components-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Eye Care in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Less pollution, fewer eye problems and economic problems contribute to decline

PSSB measures affect distribution shares in eye care

Rohto extends its lead thanks to its strong brand image

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 set to continue to hamper growth

Pollution and use of digital screens set to contribute to growth

Lack of demand for allergy eye care products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

Continue………….

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Sales :+91 935 903 8374

Human Resource:+91 20-48532201