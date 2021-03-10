Eye Care in Norway Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Eye care is predicted to drive double-digit growth in 2020, with standard eye care being the key driver of both growth and sales, with allergy eye care set to record single-digit growth. This high level of growth is being driven by Norwegians lifestyles, which are increasingly including more time with electronic screens. Many jobs in Norway require employees to sit in front of a computer for most of the time. In addition, Norwegians often spend hours in front of the television, laptops, tablets…
Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ayurvedic-market-2021-global-growth-opportunities-consumption-revenue-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28
Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-cashmere-clothing-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-spray-humidifier-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-graphite-electrodes-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Eye Care in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Less pollution, fewer eye problems and economic problems contribute to decline
PSSB measures affect distribution shares in eye care
Rohto extends its lead thanks to its strong brand image
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
COVID-19 set to continue to hamper growth
Pollution and use of digital screens set to contribute to growth
Lack of demand for allergy eye care products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
Continue………….
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
Sales :+91 935 903 8374
Human Resource:+91 20-48532201https://expresskeeper.com/