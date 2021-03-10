All news

Global Air France-KLM in Travel (World) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Air France-KLM has had a challenging few years, marked by difficult labour relations, terrorism across Europe, and weak GDP growth. However, improvements across the continent’s economies and the return of Asian tourists present an opportunity to boost its various airlines’ positions. Air France-KLM has launched a new strategy – “Trust Together” – to help turn around its performance.

Euromonitor International’s Air France-KLM in Travel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Travel market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

