Global Analgesics in Chile Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

COVID-19 has challenged the capacity of producers since reaching Chile at the beginning of March. During initial panic stockpiling, local shoppers desperately searched for renowned effective solutions that could help them overcome a possible contagion. Fortunately for analgesic sellers, these types of products enjoy top-of-mind status among Chilean consumers, which purchased any available options to fill up their medicine cabinets, without worrying about price. This level of demand quickly led t…

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales boosted by panic stockpiling and health concerns over COVID-19

Unsupported scare stories fuel shift away from ibuprofen

Extensive product range and consumer trust ensures Bayer remains in pole position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales to be boosted by return to normal outdoor activities

Regulatory restrictions could boost private label and national producers

Is commoditisation the next step?

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

