Global Analgesics in Denmark Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

The outbreak of COVID-19 saw demand rise for analgesics in Denmark, with growth in 2020 predicted to be 12%, compared to the recorded growth of 1% in 2019. As the COVID-19 restrictions were out into place in March 2020, spikes in sales were seen as consumers stockpiled goods, through fear of the virus leading to a shortage of supplies, while some consumers stockpiled goods for the home seclusion period. In order to curb this hoarding behaviour, of both analgesics and other OTC medications, the D…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4603043-analgesics-in-denmark

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/polarized-sports-sunglasses-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/network-appliances-market-estimation-2021-2027-applications-size-share-price-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tetanus-toxoid-vaccine-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/protective-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

As consumers purchases increase due to COVID-19, the Danish Medicines Board implements rules to curb stockpiling of analgesics

Changes in retailing due to COVID-19, as consumers increasingly move to e-commerce during the lockdown period

The analgesics landscape is highly consolidated as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer HealthCare A/S retains its lead in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Following a decline in 2021, a solid performance is expected across the forecast period, as topical analgesics/anaesthetic lead growth

The ageing population in Denmark will drive positive value and volume growth across the forecast period

Innovation is set to drive sales; however, prescription medication and alternative treatments remain a threat to growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105