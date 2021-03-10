Global Analgesics in Denmark Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary
The outbreak of COVID-19 saw demand rise for analgesics in Denmark, with growth in 2020 predicted to be 12%, compared to the recorded growth of 1% in 2019. As the COVID-19 restrictions were out into place in March 2020, spikes in sales were seen as consumers stockpiled goods, through fear of the virus leading to a shortage of supplies, while some consumers stockpiled goods for the home seclusion period. In order to curb this hoarding behaviour, of both analgesics and other OTC medications, the D…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4603043-analgesics-in-denmark
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/polarized-sports-sunglasses-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-01
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/network-appliances-market-estimation-2021-2027-applications-size-share-price-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tetanus-toxoid-vaccine-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-08
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/protective-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
As consumers purchases increase due to COVID-19, the Danish Medicines Board implements rules to curb stockpiling of analgesics
Changes in retailing due to COVID-19, as consumers increasingly move to e-commerce during the lockdown period
The analgesics landscape is highly consolidated as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer HealthCare A/S retains its lead in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Following a decline in 2021, a solid performance is expected across the forecast period, as topical analgesics/anaesthetic lead growth
The ageing population in Denmark will drive positive value and volume growth across the forecast period
Innovation is set to drive sales; however, prescription medication and alternative treatments remain a threat to growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/