Global Analgesics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

COVID-19 resulted in many Taiwanese consumers stockpiling systemic analgesics as the virus took hold. This was particularly evident from January to early April. The trend was underpinned by an unwillingness among consumers to go to hospitals or clinics during the pandemic in order to minimise the risk of infection, and increased consumption of pain killers as they sought to combat certain symptoms. Very few purchases were due to so-called “panic-buying”, as these products are considered essentia…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952558-analgesics-in-taiwan
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-brass-ball-valves-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-unmanned-composite-material-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-additional-nuclear-medicine-system-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-power-line-carrier-system-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Analgesics in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 sees consumers stock up on systemic analgesics, promotional activities give ibuprofen a shot in the arm
Home seclusion results in reduced demand for topical analgesics in Q1 2020
GSK Consumer Healthcare maintains lead in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Analgesics expected to remain relatively stable despite fluctuations in Q1 2020
Topical products to benefit as more consumers engage in exercise post-pandemic
Ibuprofen to see continued growth, may benefit from targeting specific groups
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventative medicine
Switches
….continued
Contact Details:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/