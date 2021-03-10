Global Analgesics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to intensify the growth of acetaminophen, in 2020 as paracetamol is believed to be effective against some of the symptoms of COVID-19. This accounts for the dramatic increase in the current value growth rate of acetaminophen expected in 2020 as the popularity of paracetamol will favour this product area.

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Analgesics in Morocco

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 intensifies growth of acetaminophen as consumers avoid ibuprofen

Local player Bottu continues to lead category thanks to surge in demand for paracetamol

Losses for ibuprofen products as consumers fear negative health effects

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Combination products to decline as topical analgesics is set to grow

Generic products to benefit from government backing

Self-medication to support growth in category as parapharmacies become more common

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

