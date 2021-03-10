Global Baby Food in Belarus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Baby food will continue to post strong current retail value growth in Belarus in 2020, supported mainly by unit price increases. Retail volume sales will only see marginal growth, however, due to the falling number of children aged under three in the country, with dry baby food most impacted by the decline. Although there will be continued state support for families with children, with the provision of three years’ parental leave, a declining number of Belarusians are willing to raise more than…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stagnating birth rate will hamper retail volume growth, but price rises will drive current retail value in 2020

Health and wellness and convenience will be key trends driving growth in baby food in 2020

Baby food will see strong competition in 2020, due to large number of players and wide product ranges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Home-made food may threaten retail volume sales of baby food, due to increasing price sensitivity expected into the forecast period

Modern retailing will boost availability of other baby food into the forecast period

Local manufacturers will continue to lead into the forecast period, due to competitive prices and wide availability

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

