Global Baby Food in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Standard milk formula and follow-on milk formula, along with dried baby food and other baby food, are all seeing decreases in unit prices (according to VIA) for the first time, over the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in South Africa. This move came as a result of actions from the Competition Commission to address the rising prices and make baby food more affordable for price sensitive consumers who were being further challenged by financial impacts caused by COVID-19.

Euromonitor International's Baby Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The Competition Commission sets unit prices of essential food on a decline, to assist price sensitive consumers further affected by COVID-19

Large economy packs continue to prove popular for offering value for money, whilst families become smaller with fewer infants to feed

Leading players set trends with healthy, affordable, and convenient products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Affordability is the number one driver for opportunities in baby food

Whilst still robust, milk formula faces slowing volume growth with a gradual return to breastfeeding

Health and wellness trends drive innovations in baby food

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

