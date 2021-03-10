All news

Global Baked Goods Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Value growth for baked goods is set to increase from 3% in 2019 to a prediction of 9% for 2020, with volume growth moving from 1% to a prediction of 7%. With official lockdown in place in the country from mid-March until May, consumers spent more time at home, boosting demand for baked goods, with those working and learning for home, demanding lunch and snack options. When the lockdown was announced in the country during March, panic-buying was also noted, lifting sales of both fresh and frozen…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Baked Goods in Canada

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of baked goods increase, however, packaged cakes and pastries face competition from the home baking trend

Foodservice is set to record a double-digit decline as consumers avoid public places

George Weston Ltd retains its lead as e-commerce records growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITY

Baked goods is set to record a decline in 2021, before recording positive growth driven by flat breads

Players focus on digital strategies as e-commerce grows following the outbreak of COVID-19

Gluten-free and edible cannabis provide long-term opportunities for players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

….continued

gutsy-wise

