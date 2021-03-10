All news

Global Canon Inc in Consumer Electronics (World) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Canon Inc is the world’s top manufacturer in imaging devices and printers. Facing the gloomy future for cameras, the company has been shifting focus to high-end models to increase profit margins and diversifying into new businesses to capture B2B opportunities. To remain competitive in the age of connectivity, Canon will need to better leverage its brand value and embrace digital transformation to offer unique value to consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Canon Inc in Consumer Electronics (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Electronics industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

