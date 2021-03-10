Global Car Rental (Destination) in Israel Market Research Report 2020

Demand for car rentals has plummeted in 2020 as closed borders and other measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 mean a lack of inbound arrivals. Domestic demand also remains low as restrictions on movement continue. Early in the pandemic’s progress the vast majority of car rental companies parked their fleets, and business car rental suffered from the work-from-home trend as meetings shifted online. Leisure car rental is falling fastest, by 12% in current value terms, though has been on a co…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117591-car-rental-destination-in-israel

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/video-games-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental (Destination) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-rental-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-step-drill-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

Car Rental (Destination) in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Business car rental fares better than leisure car rental which continues its descent in 2020

Car rental remains under threat from several quarters

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Car sharing set to rise rapidly thanks to massive investment and rising interesting in low-cost, eco-friendly alternatives to ownership and short-term rentals

Moovit moves closer to comprehensive MaaS provision through collaboration with Waze and acquisition by Intel

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020

Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020

Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025

CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105