Global Car Rental in Bulgaria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

The number of international brands in car rental in Bulgaria doubled in recent years – a monumental development for a business which saw little change since the start of the new century. In 2014, Mirkat kick-started the development of Enterprise Rent A Car under a franchise agreement with Enterprise Holdings. In 2015, Evrorentals, which developed Europcar under a franchise agreement, announced the launch of a second car rental brand – InterRent (part of the Europcar Group portfolio). Similarly,…

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

