Global Car Rental in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Even though there continues to be an increase in inbound arrivals, in 2017 Argentina accounted for 53% of these, which limited demand for car rental. Argentinians travelling to Chile usually travel in their own vehicles, as their main interest is to transport a large volume of purchased goods. Another trend negatively affecting car sales has been inclusive packages offered by intermediaries, which provide transfers to promote touristic circuits. Overall, customers are finding it more convenient…

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2012-2017
Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2017
Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2017-2022

…continued

