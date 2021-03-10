All news

Global Car Rental in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

The Chinese government’s regulations on limiting the number of vehicles has greatly increased demand for car rentals. Particularly for top-tier cities, local governments have issued various policies to restrict the increase in the number of vehicles by limiting the issuing of new vehicle plates, and also by restricting non-local vehicle plates to limited entry areas and time periods. The boom in domestic tourism and the ever-increasing popularity of self-drive trips are also driving growth of ca…

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

