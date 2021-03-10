All news

Global Chemical Products Market in Mexico, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 31 November, 2020

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Chemical Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Basic Chemicals, Fertilisers and Nitrogen Compounds, Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products, Man-made Fibres, Paints and Varnishes, Pesticides and Other Agro-chemical Products, Photochemicals, Explosives and Other Chemicals, Plastic in Primary Forms and Synthetic Rubber.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chemical Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Automotive Producers and Metal Mining Sector To Ensure Stable Chemical Demand in Mexico

External Ethane Delivery Tender Will Support Primary Plastic Production Growth

Fertilisers and Pesticides Producers To Be Pressured by Imports and Regulatory Limitations

Competitive Landscape

Basf Mexico Sells Oleochemical Assets Focusing Business on Stronger Production Segments in Mexico

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022

Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017

Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Plastic in Primary Forms and Synthetic Rubber Turnover 2002-2022

 

gutsy-wise

