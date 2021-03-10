Global Chocolate Confectionery in Belarus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2020, chocolate confectionery is expected to increase in both retail current value and retail volume terms in Belarus, with tablets and boxed assortments likely to drive this growth. It is still seen as a popular and affordable snack for adults and children alike. Boxed assortments remain popular gifts for any occasion, but are especially popular during holiday periods. For example, at Christmas and New Year, local consumers purchase boxes of chocolate designed especially for children, with t…

Euromonitor International's Chocolate Confectionery in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales continue to rise in 2020 despite pandemic, thanks to wide range and affordable prices

New product development is likely to drive sales for international companies in 2020, while local brands look outside Belarus for retail volume growth opportunities

Healthy lifestyle trends expected to dampen retail volume sales of chocolate confectionery in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The high retail volume sales of international brands may prompt local players to consider establishing a local chocolate confectionery union

New product developments are expected during the forecast period, particularly in personalised products and healthier chocolate confectionery

Increasing price-sensitivity may favour international players into the forecast period

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

