Global Chocolate Confectionery in Poland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chocolate confectionery will experience declines in its volume sales, in both retail and foodservice terms, in 2020 due to the measures implemented to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As soon as lockdown was announced, consumers flooded their retailers of choice, stockpiling on essential products in an unprecedented panic-buying spree. Initially, the stockpiling effect favoured essential and shelf stable products, while tending to neglect non-essentials such as snacks. When the initial…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales of chocolate confectionery, deemed as non-essential, are hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
Chocolate production declines during lockdown
Players support first responders
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post-pandemic growth could be held back by legislation
Climate change could curb potential for growth
Manufacturers renegotiate energy supply deals
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

