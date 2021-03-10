Global Chocolate Confectionery in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to slow demand for chocolate confectionery in 2020 as consumers reduce spending and consumption thereof. The pandemic’s resultant lockdown and economic fallout are changing consumers’ spending habits as they become more price sensitive and reluctant to spend on non-essential products leading to fewer impulse buys and decreased purchase of premium chocolates. Moreover, before lockdown started in March 2020 consumers stockpiled countlines and tablets which increased…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010285-chocolate-confectionery-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-and-beverage-flavors-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silica-cat-litter-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown results in stockpiling and sales slowing due to the pandemic in 2020

Brands discount prices as South Africans are price sensitive over the review period

Mondelez continues to lead despite the pandemic, while Lindt remains the leader in premium chocolates and Beacon’s packaging updated in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chocolate confectionery sales remain sluggish over the forecast period as consumers look for small indulgences

Premiumisation trend continues despite economic uncertainty over the forecast period

Consumer health and wellness trend and climate change represents sales threat over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105