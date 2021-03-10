All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in the Czech Republic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chocolate confectionery will be negatively affected by the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 overall. Current value growth rates are anticipated to fall slightly as consumers prioritise purchasing more essential food goods. Lockdown, which began being implemented in Q2, has resulted in high unemployment rates throughout Czech Republic. Therefore, many consumers have been tightening their budgets and buying fewer chocolate products which are often regarded a luxury item. The financial situation is estimate…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (histor

ic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Tablets resilient in 2020 as countlines is negatively impacted by the pandemic
Nestlé Cesko maintains it lead in 2020
Season cholate suffers the most in 2020 as Easter sales plummet due to lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chocolate confectionery expects to see a fast return as consumers return to pre lockdown shopping habits
Premiumisation anticipated to continue over the forecast period as consumers continue to value quality despite the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic
Health and wellness trend will gather pace over the forecast period in response to the pandemic
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015

…continued

 

