Global Computers and Peripherals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The closure of non-essential stores, disruptions to imports from China and economic uncertainty have served to drive down sales of computers and peripherals even as enforced working from home and home-schooling have led to increased domestic usage of such devices. The business-to-business segment saw a significant increase in demand in the first quarter of the year as companies were forced to shut down and asked employees to work from home.

Euromonitor International's Computers and Peripherals in India report

Product coverage: Computers, Peripherals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased home usage fails to generate growth

Targeting growing demand for gaming devices

Hewlett-Packard works to bolster leading position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Poor outlook for computers and peripherals

Gaming remains a potential bright spot

Ongoing shift towards e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

…..Continued.

