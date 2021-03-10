All news

Global Consumer Electronics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Norway is expected to lead to a decline in volume growth of 10% for consumer electronics, compared to a decline of 2% recorded in 2019. The areas set to be impacted the most are portable players, home audio and cinema and in-car entertainment; all of which are predicted to record a double-digit decline in volume growth for 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Electronics in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, Digital Cameras by Type, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics, Tablets by OS.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Consumer Electronics in Norway
Euromonitor International
September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer electronics?
