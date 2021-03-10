All news

Global Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

COVID-19 resulted in increased consumer interest in prevention and self-treatment in Taiwan in 2020. The systemic analgesics and cold and cough remedies categories demonstrated higher growth in 2020 than the previous year as a result. This was further underpinned by consumers’ reluctance to visit hospitals or clinics during the pandemic, in order to minimise the possibility of infection. This led to increased purchases of OTC products to treat certain symptoms, and contributed to the growth of e…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Consumer Health in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventative medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT….continued

