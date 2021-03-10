Global Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgian consumer health faced further regulations and limits on volume sales. The sales of masks and sanitizing products and equipment, for example, was limited in order to prevent stockpiling and ensure continued availability of these products.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Georgia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increased self-medication behind growing demand for analgesics as dental clinics close and consumers avoid hospitals
Fastum Gel leads topical analgesics with strong promotional activity and word of mouth recommendations counting in its favour
Low prices and advertising prove key to success as Aversi and Ketonal retain strong presence in analgesics
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ibuprofen and Ketoprofen are seen as a safer option than Acetaminophen
Paediatric analgesics will lead growth in analgesics as it gains momentum
Rising tourism and increased interest in evolving categories to drive analgesic sales over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 symptoms similar to seasonal colds drive value sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies
Local companies benefit from low prices and distribution
GSK continues to lead thanks to wide portfolio despite sale of Coldrex to STADA
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Products aimed at children expected to drive growth in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies
Inhalant decongestants continue to perform well as consumers learn about product ranges
Changing economic and urban landscapes in Georgia will lead to further changes in the category
CATEGORY DATA
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 19 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
….continued
