Global Consumer Health Market in Chile, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 01 November, 2020

Economic uncertainty has intensified throughout 2020 as COVID-19 has spread rapidly throughout Chile since the first confirmed case on 3 March, thus preventing the possibility of national economic recovery in the short term. Confinement has limited incomes as working from home is not a possibility for all industries and companies, while lockdowns have limited in-store sales, affecting mainly service industries like restaurants and beauty salons.

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

 

