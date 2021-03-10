Global Consumer Health Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

COVID-19 will have a significant effect on current value sales growth in consumer health during 2020, but the impact will not be uniformly negative. Wound care will be particularly badly affected, as people are spending less time on the move and out of doors due to restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, they are picking up fewer injuries. COVID-19 will also have a significant negative effect on value sales growth in sports nutrition, with protein powder bearing the…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Lithuania
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Current value sales growth in analgesics set to slow during 2020, largely due to the economic fallout from COVID-19
Consumers shift to products perceived to be more effective
Largely due to the strength of Voltaren in topical analgesics/anaesthetic, GSK Consumer Healthcare continues to lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Chemists/pharmacies will continue to lose value share to modern grocery retail and e-commerce
Not much room for new entrants
Negative media coverage will continue to weigh on value sales growth in aspirin
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sharp decline in current value sales growth, as measures to retard the spread of COVID-19 result in a mild cold and flu season
Seasonal pick-up in demand for antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) much weaker than usual, as COVID-19 weighs on consumer spending
International brands lead, with their local counterparts perceived as old-fashioned
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Number of allergy sufferers will continue to rise
Strong desire for convenience will continue to drive current value s
….continued
