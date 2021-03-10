Global Consumer Health Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Consumer Health in Egypt

Overall, consumer health is expected to perform well, due to increased demand as a result of COVID-19, with most areas product areas expected to register double-digit current value growth. Though 2020 current value growth is not expected to be as high as in 2019, a lot of the growth over the review period was driven by inflation rather than volume increases. Egypt is still recovering from the severe devaluation of the Egyptian pound against major global currencies in late 2017, which forced the…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Egypt

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling leads to healthy value growth

GSK’s range of strong brands ensures the company’s ongoing leadership

Aspirin and ibuprofen register slower demand as all categories record strong growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Analgesics sales normalise to pre COVID-19 levels by 2022

Strong growth due to population growth and consistent demand throughout the year

Rising demand for diclofenac

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cough remedies benefit from COVID-19

GSK inherits strong brands to become leading player

Demand remains highly seasonal in all product areas

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth in value sales decline in 2021 due to stockpiling

Value sales continue to be supported by strong preference for self-medication

Rigid price controls stymies growth during the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling as a result of COVID-19 leads to volume increase

Altana is new leader as its heartburn brand Controloc registers significant value sales

Sales continue to be dominated by indigestion and heartburn remedies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further lockdown could lead to less food poisoning and less demand for digestive remedies

Food poisoning a common source of sales for digestive remedies

High demand among low-income consumers supports sales of cheaper brands and generics

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Degree of stockpiling in nappy (diaper) rash treatments

Competitive product area with little between top three players

High birth rate continues to support strong growth in nappy (diaper) rash treatments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dermatologicals largely unaffected by COVID-19 and growth continues as normal

Unit price stability returns to the category, supporting higher demand

Prevalence of dermatological conditions remains high due to low hygiene standards

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

NRT smoking cessation aids remains a marginal category with no growth prospects

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased demand for sleep aids during early phase of pandemic

Medizen and Sigma Pharmaceutical Industries remain in the leading positions

Complex and highly regulated registration process discourages new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Dampened growth in 2021 due to stockpiling

Growth hampered by belief that sleep aids are psychotropic

Sales of sleep aids likely to remain low due to limited consumer awareness

CATEGORY DATA

Table 36 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Eye car largely unaffected by COVID-19 though increased screen time leads to demand for eye strain products

Kahira is the leading name in eye care as its brands continue to attract consumers

Low average unit price supports overall sales of eye care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pollution and increasing use of digital devices expected to maintain growth

Severe air pollution continues to support demand for eye care products

Drops remains the dominant format in eye care

CATEGORY DATA

Table 42 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 43 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Less injuries as people stay at home

Pharmaplast dominates sales in a highly consolidated product area

Low levels of brand loyalty define the competitive environment in wound care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Once people start going out again, wound care will return to pre-COVID-19 value growth

Wound care continues to underperform

The preference for traditional home-made alternatives to remain a drag on growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 48 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 49 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Huge boost to vitamins due to COVID-19, as consumers look to boost their immune health

Local companies remain the major players in vitamins

Paediatric vitamins remains niche with considerable room for growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Change in consumer behaviour, once threat of COVID-19 subsides

Multivitamins remains dominant due to the value it represents

Doctors are not normally consulted before Egyptians purchase vitamins

CATEGORY DATA

Table 54 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 55 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 56 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 59 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers choose vitamin over dietary supplements to boost immune system

Local player Eva Pharma leads a highly fragmented category, ahead of GSK

Dietary deficiencies underpin strong demand for minerals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post 2020, value sales will return to normal growth levels

Wide variety of affordable products supports sales growth

High levels of fragmentation likely to remain a feature of dietary supplements

CATEGORY DATA

Table 61 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 62 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 63 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 64 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 65 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 66 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 dampens current value growth as product area considered non-essential

Eva Pharma remains the strong leader in weight management and wellbeing

The preference for traditional and natural weight loss remedies continues to suppress demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers look to shed weight, post COVID-19

Unhealthy lifestyles and high-fat diets remain common among the population

The ban on marketing and advertising results in lack of dynamism

CATEGORY DATA

Table 68 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 69 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 70 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 71 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 72 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 73 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Value growth falls as gyms are closed due to COVID-19

Optimum Nutrition continues to lead and gains value share in 2020

Regulatory uncertainty affects value sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post 2021, value growth should return to pre COVID-19 levels

Younger consumers drive value sales

Local bands have opportunity to gain ground as importers face issues

CATEGORY DATA

Table 74 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 75 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 76 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 77 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 78 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 79 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Healthy value growth, though a degree of stockpiling drives sales

Most fragmented consumer health product area

Strict regulation and price controls continue to stifle innovation and new product development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Degree of stockpiling in 2020 hampers growth at start of the forecast period

Widespread consumer acceptance of herbal remedies continues to support sales

Herbal/traditional products faces strong competition from unpackaged alternatives

CATEGORY DATA

Table 80 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 81 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 82 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 83 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 84 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 85 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stockpiling lead to high current value growth of nappy (diaper) rash treatments

Local players account for significant value share in paediatric consumer health

Lack of paediatric consumer health products continues to limit development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stockpiling leads to lower value sales in some product areas in 2021

Paediatric analgesics and paediatric digestive remedies dominant

The development of paediatric consumer health held back by strict regulation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 86 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 87 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 88 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 89 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 90 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 91 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 92 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

