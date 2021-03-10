Global Consumer Health Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Consumer Health in Egypt
Overall, consumer health is expected to perform well, due to increased demand as a result of COVID-19, with most areas product areas expected to register double-digit current value growth. Though 2020 current value growth is not expected to be as high as in 2019, a lot of the growth over the review period was driven by inflation rather than volume increases. Egypt is still recovering from the severe devaluation of the Egyptian pound against major global currencies in late 2017, which forced the…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Consumer Health in Egypt
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling leads to healthy value growth
GSK’s range of strong brands ensures the company’s ongoing leadership
Aspirin and ibuprofen register slower demand as all categories record strong growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Analgesics sales normalise to pre COVID-19 levels by 2022
Strong growth due to population growth and consistent demand throughout the year
Rising demand for diclofenac
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cough remedies benefit from COVID-19
GSK inherits strong brands to become leading player
Demand remains highly seasonal in all product areas
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth in value sales decline in 2021 due to stockpiling
Value sales continue to be supported by strong preference for self-medication
Rigid price controls stymies growth during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling as a result of COVID-19 leads to volume increase
Altana is new leader as its heartburn brand Controloc registers significant value sales
Sales continue to be dominated by indigestion and heartburn remedies
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further lockdown could lead to less food poisoning and less demand for digestive remedies
Food poisoning a common source of sales for digestive remedies
High demand among low-income consumers supports sales of cheaper brands and generics
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Degree of stockpiling in nappy (diaper) rash treatments
Competitive product area with little between top three players
High birth rate continues to support strong growth in nappy (diaper) rash treatments
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Dermatologicals largely unaffected by COVID-19 and growth continues as normal
Unit price stability returns to the category, supporting higher demand
Prevalence of dermatological conditions remains high due to low hygiene standards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Loss Treatments: % Value 2017-2020
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
2020 IMPACT
NRT smoking cessation aids remains a marginal category with no growth prospects
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increased demand for sleep aids during early phase of pandemic
Medizen and Sigma Pharmaceutical Industries remain in the leading positions
Complex and highly regulated registration process discourages new launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Dampened growth in 2021 due to stockpiling
Growth hampered by belief that sleep aids are psychotropic
Sales of sleep aids likely to remain low due to limited consumer awareness
CATEGORY DATA
Table 36 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020
Table 37 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Eye car largely unaffected by COVID-19 though increased screen time leads to demand for eye strain products
Kahira is the leading name in eye care as its brands continue to attract consumers
Low average unit price supports overall sales of eye care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Pollution and increasing use of digital devices expected to maintain growth
Severe air pollution continues to support demand for eye care products
Drops remains the dominant format in eye care
CATEGORY DATA
Table 42 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 43 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 47 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Less injuries as people stay at home
Pharmaplast dominates sales in a highly consolidated product area
Low levels of brand loyalty define the competitive environment in wound care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Once people start going out again, wound care will return to pre-COVID-19 value growth
Wound care continues to underperform
The preference for traditional home-made alternatives to remain a drag on growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 48 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 49 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Huge boost to vitamins due to COVID-19, as consumers look to boost their immune health
Local companies remain the major players in vitamins
Paediatric vitamins remains niche with considerable room for growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Change in consumer behaviour, once threat of COVID-19 subsides
Multivitamins remains dominant due to the value it represents
Doctors are not normally consulted before Egyptians purchase vitamins
CATEGORY DATA
Table 54 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 55 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 56 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 59 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers choose vitamin over dietary supplements to boost immune system
Local player Eva Pharma leads a highly fragmented category, ahead of GSK
Dietary deficiencies underpin strong demand for minerals
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post 2020, value sales will return to normal growth levels
Wide variety of affordable products supports sales growth
High levels of fragmentation likely to remain a feature of dietary supplements
CATEGORY DATA
Table 61 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 62 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 63 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 64 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020
Table 65 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020
Table 66 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 67 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 dampens current value growth as product area considered non-essential
Eva Pharma remains the strong leader in weight management and wellbeing
The preference for traditional and natural weight loss remedies continues to suppress demand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers look to shed weight, post COVID-19
Unhealthy lifestyles and high-fat diets remain common among the population
The ban on marketing and advertising results in lack of dynamism
CATEGORY DATA
Table 68 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 69 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 70 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 71 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 72 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 73 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Value growth falls as gyms are closed due to COVID-19
Optimum Nutrition continues to lead and gains value share in 2020
Regulatory uncertainty affects value sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post 2021, value growth should return to pre COVID-19 levels
Younger consumers drive value sales
Local bands have opportunity to gain ground as importers face issues
CATEGORY DATA
Table 74 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 75 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 76 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020
Table 77 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020
Table 78 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 79 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Healthy value growth, though a degree of stockpiling drives sales
Most fragmented consumer health product area
Strict regulation and price controls continue to stifle innovation and new product development
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Degree of stockpiling in 2020 hampers growth at start of the forecast period
Widespread consumer acceptance of herbal remedies continues to support sales
Herbal/traditional products faces strong competition from unpackaged alternatives
CATEGORY DATA
Table 80 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 81 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 82 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 83 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 84 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 85 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling lead to high current value growth of nappy (diaper) rash treatments
Local players account for significant value share in paediatric consumer health
Lack of paediatric consumer health products continues to limit development
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Stockpiling leads to lower value sales in some product areas in 2021
Paediatric analgesics and paediatric digestive remedies dominant
The development of paediatric consumer health held back by strict regulation
CATEGORY DATA
Table 86 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 87 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 88 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 89 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 90 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 91 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 92 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
