Global Consumer Lending in the Czech Republic Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic had little discernible impact on the Czech consumer lending industry during 2020. With the majority of consumer lending outstanding balance accounted for by mortgage/housing loans, the moderate and temporary dip seen in demand for new homes and the secured loans that finance residential property transactions did have some negative influence on consumer lending overall over the course of the year. However, demand for residential real estate had recovered fully within a few m…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Mortgages/housing lending significantly outperforms consumer credit

The Czech National Bank plays a key role in supporting the consumer credit market

The EU’s PSD2 directive yet to revolutionise the industry in the Czech Republic

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

…continued

