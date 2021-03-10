All news

Global Consumer Lending in the US Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

When COVID-19 hit the US in earnest in March 2020, much of the country locked down. Non-essential businesses were shuttered as citizens were encouraged to stay home. The resulting economic fallout has been swift and brutal, with unemployment reaching historic levels in the post-Depression era; 47 million people had filed for benefits by late June. The overall effect on consumer lending has been mixed, with consumers cutting back on discretionary spending, while also benefitting from low interest…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Lending in USA report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Consumer Lending in the US

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer lending

COVID-19 country impact

Education lending finally faces its reckoning

Mortgage rates fall to 50-year low

Regulators roll back restrictions on payday lending

What next for consumer lending?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Consumer Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Mortgages/Housing: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Consumer Credit: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Card Lending: Non-performing vs Other Loans Outstanding Balance: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Consumer Lending: Outstanding Balance by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Consumer Lending: Gross Lending by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025 …continued

