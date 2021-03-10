All news

Global Consumer Lifestyles in Colombia market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

With the recent signing of a peace agreement to end the country’s long-standing civil war, as well as a growing middle class and a brighter economic outlook, Colombia stands on the brink of a new era. However, poverty is still rife, and consumers remain cautious. Also impacting lifestyles are the still vast informal economy; a rapidly ageing population; a rise in single-person households; digitalisation and e-commerce growth; and an increasing awareness of health and sustainability issues.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Colombia report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN COLOMBIA

Euromonitor International

November 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Lifestyles in Colombia

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018

Top Five Consumer Trends

Confidence Is Low, Despite Middle Class Growth

Population Experiences Rapid Ageing

the Rise of Digital Technology

Colombians Start To Prioritise Their Health

Embracing Sustainable Lifestyles

Consumer Segmentation

Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)

Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030

Kids (aged 3-7)

Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2017-2030

Tweens (aged 8-12)

Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2017-2030

Teens (13-17)

Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2017-2030

Young Adults (18-29)

Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 7 Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)

Middle Youth (30-44)

Chart 8 Middle Youth in Focus

Chart 9 Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)

Mid-lifers (45-64)

Chart 10 Mid-Lifers in Focus

Chart 11 Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)

Later-lifers (60+)

Chart 12 Later-Lifers in Focus

Chart 13 Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+)

Seniors (80+)

Chart 14 Seniors in Focus 2017-2030

Chart 15 Life Expectancy 2017-2030

House and Home

the Home Space

Chart 16 Home Ownership 2017-2030

Chart 17 Households by Type 2017-2030..continue

 

