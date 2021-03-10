Global Consumer Lifestyles in Colombia market- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

With the recent signing of a peace agreement to end the country’s long-standing civil war, as well as a growing middle class and a brighter economic outlook, Colombia stands on the brink of a new era. However, poverty is still rife, and consumers remain cautious. Also impacting lifestyles are the still vast informal economy; a rapidly ageing population; a rise in single-person households; digitalisation and e-commerce growth; and an increasing awareness of health and sustainability issues.
Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Colombia report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Toc
CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN COLOMBIA
Euromonitor International
November 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Lifestyles in Colombia
Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018
Top Five Consumer Trends
Confidence Is Low, Despite Middle Class Growth
Population Experiences Rapid Ageing
the Rise of Digital Technology
Colombians Start To Prioritise Their Health
Embracing Sustainable Lifestyles
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)
Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030
Kids (aged 3-7)
Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2017-2030
Tweens (aged 8-12)
Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2017-2030
Teens (13-17)
Chart 5 Teens in Focus 2017-2030
Young Adults (18-29)
Chart 6 Young Adults in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 7 Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)
Middle Youth (30-44)
Chart 8 Middle Youth in Focus
Chart 9 Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)
Mid-lifers (45-64)
Chart 10 Mid-Lifers in Focus
Chart 11 Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)
Later-lifers (60+)
Chart 12 Later-Lifers in Focus
Chart 13 Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+)
Seniors (80+)
Chart 14 Seniors in Focus 2017-2030
Chart 15 Life Expectancy 2017-2030
House and Home
the Home Space
Chart 16 Home Ownership 2017-2030
Chart 17 Households by Type 2017-2030..continue
