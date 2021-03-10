Global Consumer Lifestyles Market in New Zealand, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 29 August 2018

All news

New Zealanders enjoy a comfortable standard of living and rank highly on the global happiness index. Good health, high disposable incomes, a robust economy and low unemployment helped drive buoyant growth in household expenditure over the 2012-2017 period. At the same time, buying behaviour and lifestyles are being shaped by the latest trends: an ageing consumer base, the rapid uptake of digital technology, a thirst for new experiences and above all, a growing demand for sustainable living.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in New Zealand report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

 

 

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Lifestyles in New Zealand

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018

Top Five Consumer Trends

Life Satisfaction Remains High

Sustainability Is High on the Agenda

Rising Immigration Fails To Prevent Population Ageing

Consumers Seek Experiences Over Possessions

Digital Media Consumption Skyrockets

Consumer Segmentation

Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)

Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030

Kids (3-7)

 

