Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Dominican RepublicMarket Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Dominican RepublicMarket Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

In 2020, cough, cold, and allergy (hay fever) remedies continue to see sustained growth despite disruptions in supply caused by COVID-19. Despite the seasonal nature of flu, cold and allergies, remedies in this category remain the largest OTC category in the Dominican Republic in 2020.

Sales of these products increased significantly in the first quarter of the year due to panic-buying and preventative stockpiling measures adopted in response to the overall fear of COVID-19. This behaviour was am…

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

