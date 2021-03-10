Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

COVID-19 stimulated sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in Q1, as consumers became more cautious and began treatment as soon as the first symptoms occurred. The highest demand is recorded in cough remedies, due to the higher incidences of pneumonia due to COVID-19. Additionally, combination products are becoming higher in demand (as noted in analgesics), as consumers seek out the most effective products to treat a wide range of symptoms with as few pharmaceuticals as possible.

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 stimulates sales of cough and cold remedies, with consumers seeing Rx drugs as the most effective

Allergy remedies sees lower growth due to weather factors, people staying indoors, and the higher prevalence of combination drugs

Domestic player Lekpharm maintains lead, while global players take a backseat and use TV advertising to stay in the game

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Players to benefit from observing consumer lifestyle trends and offering products to suit demand

Multi-media advertising to strengthen brand awareness in competitive category

Domestic players look set to forge ahead with new product developments to keep local competition strong

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

